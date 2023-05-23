Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif explained that the goat symbol on his hand was the symbol of a mountain goat

Unlike the recent claims that his goat tattoo is a symbol of idol worshipping, Blacko said it reminds him of the perseverance of a mountain goat

The award-winning artiste said that mountain goats can climb tall mountains, regardless of obstacles, and this has motivated him throughout his musical journey

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has many tattoos of unusual images on his body, but they may not represent anything evil as some fans have suggested.

The rapper recently explained that the goat tattoo symbolised a mountain goat.

Black Sherif accused of idol worshipping

The award-winning artiste has been trending on social media after the symbol of a goat was shown on a big screen at his concert in New York.

Some netizens read several meanings into the videos from his show, accusing him of promoting the worship of an Illuminati god, Baphomet. Others linked the goat symbols in his concerts to his tattoos, claiming it confirmed his idol worshipping.

Watch the video of Black Sherif's New York performance below:

Black Sherif explains his goat tattoos

But in a previous interview with Ghanaweb, the "Kweku The Traveller" hitmaker explained that the goat tattoo is only a representation of a mountain goat and nothing more.

According to him, the tenacity of the mountain goat to climb hills amid obstacles spurs him to push ahead in his music career, hence the tattoo.

Black Sherif further explained that the mountain goat could climb tall mountains, which keeps him motivated to go through every storm that may come his way.

Watch the video of Black Sherif's interview below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Black Sherif's tattoos explanation

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Black Sherif's answer and defended him while chastising his critics for being too quick to judge him.

@cata_pot commented:

They don't understand when they call you the GOAT think about it

@its_kobbi commented:

Everyone just gets up and starts judging people's actions without thinking about it

Black Sherif gets White fans excited when he arrived in New York

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that pals welcomed Black Sherif in New York as he got ready for his recent concert.

On the streets of New York, Blacko was seen gleefully hugging a White fan, who appeared to be aware of his visit. In the viral video, the award-winning performer appeared animated and moved with his team in anticipation of the event.

