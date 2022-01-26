Nadia Buari has been spotted in a number of stunning photos on her Instagram page

The award-winning actress was seen flaunting her spotless beauty while wearing a beautiful brown dress

Nadia Buari is noted for dazzling and mesmerizing her social media following with her photos and videos

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and mom, Nadia Buari, has set many tongues wagging with the latest photos of herself posted on her official social media page.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia Buari was spotted in what looked like a plush living hotel.

The pretty actress was seen wearing a brown dress which brought out her matchless beauty as she beamed with massive smiles.

Nadia Buari struck many poses in different parts of the building she was in and looked stunning in each photo.

After posting the photos, Nadia Buari captioned them:

"Always find a place inside where there’s joy, and the joy will burn out the pain. Morning buttercakes."

Fans react to the photos

Many followers and fans of the pretty actress took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

rukkysanda had this to say:

"Hey Gorgeous…"

princehamid_one also wrote:

"Beautiful queen"

abdoul_arshavin had this to say:

"Stay healthy and protected my best actress"

phyllisnyarko5 noted:

"Is the beauty for me "

michukiesther claimed she looked just like the actress:

"My look alike"

emmymark71 also commented:

"You’re so beautiful"

There were many comments that showed Nadia Buari was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

