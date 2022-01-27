Popular comedienne, Afia Schwar, held a one-week funeral rite in honor of her late father, Augustine Adjei, yesterday, January 26, 2022

The one-week ceremony turned out to be a star-studded event as many Ghanaian celebrities and industry players showed up to sympathize with Afia Schwar

One person that stood out amongst the many personalities that graced the event was former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa with her look and dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Self-proclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger, observed a one-week celebration for her late father, Augustine Adjei on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The one-week funeral rite which made headlines and had its photos flood social media platforms was held at De Temple social center at Achimota in Accra.

The event was turned into a gathering of celebrities as many popular personalities graced the event to throw their weight behind Afia Schwar .

Nana Agradaa . Afia Schwar at Father's One Week Celebration. source: Instagram/nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Photos and videos from the funeral rite showed very down-hearted moments and sad ambience at the one-week rite as Afia Shwar and family members were in tears following the death of her father, Augustine Adjei.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One personality who brought life to the ceremomy was former fetish priestess and spiritualist, Nana Agradaa, now branded as Evangelist Patricia Asiedu who stole the show with her look and dance moves at the event.

In a video going viral, Nana Agradaa, was spotted with a face foundation color totally different from her skin shade as she confidently took center stage to show her dance moves to the music by the live band.

Her appearances in the videos making waves has caused a thrill online as fans and netizens react with very funny comments beneath the social media posts, although others hailed her outfit.

Watch video here

Some social media reactions

@kobby_jordan6 commented:

"Be careful with the drums ooo else akom no saa b3ba"

@kwame_199 also commented:

"Mama pat ur make up ye de3 boiiii"

@pweedy_rocky asserted:

"This one doesn’t know her foundation color but her mouth ha"

@maame_abena_asare reacted:

Wow her makeup is very nice. Savanna paint has to sign her as brand ambassador

Sad Scenes As Afia Schwar's Children Console Her At One-Week Rites For Her Dad

Comedienne and social media influencer, Afia Schwarzenegger, and her family are holding a one-week observance ceremony for her late father, Augustine Adjei.

Early videos and photos from the one-week observance show a very somber atmosphere. Schwar herself has been tearing up all through the ceremony.

So down was Afia Schwar that her children had to console her. In one of the videos, Schwar is seen with her head bowed and in tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh