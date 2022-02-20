Baby Maxin has warmed the heart of social media users ahead of her much anticipated birthday celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The daughter of Nana Ama McBrown will be turning three years on Monday, February 21, 2022

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, she was captured singing happy birthday to me ahead of the big day

Baby Maxin, the daughter of Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, is in her birthday mood.

McBrown's little daughter will be celebrating her 3rd birthday on Monday, February 21, 2022.

And Baby Maxin can't wait for the big day as a video of her getting ready for the celebration has popped up online.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was seen walking and she was heard singing "happy birthday to me."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Happy birthday to me - Baby Maxin sings ahead of her 3rd birthday celebration (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama McBrown)

Source: Instagram

From the video, McBrown's heart full of joy said "Eiii, tomorrow is birthday right" and Baby Maxin answered by saying "Yes."

Fans reaction

The video has expected has draw some reactions from social media users as they wished Baby Maxin a happy birthday in advance.

nsafoahemaa:

"To God be the Glory. In advance cutie."

dentaa_show:

"We have already started celebrating"

fauzy.mohammed.50:

"awww we can't thank Allah enough as she turns 3 tomorrow we pray for the second fruit as a brother we trust you Allah and we know you will do it for us. Amiin"

bibinibaa_ahoufe_wendy:

"Happy birthday in advance baby we love you so much."

estherasieduefya:

"Is a joy to see her grow into such a amazing smart girl. Happy birthday sweetheart."

McBrown's Daughter Baby Maxin drools in video

McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has expressed self-love and confidence in her looks.

The little princess, who is growing into a beautiful girl, has an infectious smile similar to her mother, and she isn't camera shy as well.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin is seen sitting by a man on a couch as he captured their moment of fun on camera.

She initially attempted to hide her face from the camera but quickly owned her confidence.

Fella Makafui Shares Delightful Photos Dripping with Cuteness

Fella Makafui, has released new photos dripping with beauty and cuteness, and fans can't hold their excitement as seen in their reactions.

The famous Yolo star flexed her fashion qualities in an outfit by Bella Bejj that firmly held her curves, hair extensions, and transparent heels to complete her look.

Source: YEN.com.gh