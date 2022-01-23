Ghanaian commedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has gone in for a tattoo days after losing her father

The inscription read; RIP Kwaagyei. 17.01.22 (83) and was followed by a love symbol

The emotional young mother expressed her love for her dad in the caption and said getting the tattoo is therapeutic

A recent post by well-known Ghanaian Comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger, showcased a tattoo on her arm days after the sad demise of her father.

The mother of three lost her father, Agya Kwadwo on Monday, January 17, 2021.

The tattoo sighted by YEN.com.gh read;

RIP Kwaagyei. 17.01.22 (83)

In Afia's caption, she expressed how much she still loves her father although he is no longer with her.

She also went ahead to thank the tattoo artist for the great work done and deemed it very therapeutic.

RiP Kwaagyei. I love you Dada. Thank you Adnan @khemitoons for this. Very therapeutic

Her followers who saw the post had some nice and encouraging words for her.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

monteozafrica commented:

Damn!!!!! This is Deep for forever!❤️ May his soul rest in perfect peace.

cubana_starboy shared:

The lord is your strength big mummy

From wildjois.com:

If he was cremated.. you would have included his ashes to the tattoo ink and you'll have a part of him with you for life....my condolences

beverly_afaglo replied:

it is well

kyla.2_0 commented:

Your father will be proud of you

From tituszungu:

Condolences to you and your family may the Grace of the lord be with you.in this difficult time

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedienne and media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger spoke after the passing of her father, Augustine Agyei.

Afia Schwar took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her dad and expressed how much she missed him. The outspoken actress announced on January 17, 2022, that she had lost her dad and received a lot of messages to that effect.

It appears the actress is the worst hit by the tragedy and has spoken again expressing how she misses the dad.

