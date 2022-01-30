Abena Korkor, a mental health advocate and media personality has been serving Ghanaians on social media with her activity.

The beautiful former University of Cape Coast (UCC) student is a year older on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Abena Korkor has just attained 31 years old and her photos are currently trending on Instagram.

Abena Korkor: 11 photos of the media personality as she celebrates 31st birthday

Source: Instagram

Her colleagues on social media have been wishing the controversial personality a happy birthday.

YEN.com.gh has joined the celebration by celebrating Abena Korkor with 11 stunning photos.

1. Abena Korkor showing appreciation to TV3 on her 31st birthday with this gorgeous photo:

2. Projectiong her culture by showing her Dipo looks. Abena Korkor is a true queen from the Krobo land:

3. Smiling for the camera! Abena Korkor is the lady that many love and she has never disappointed:

4. Abena Korkor is a plus-size model, here is one of her photos she was advertising a product:

5. Looking flashy, simple, and beautiful. Abena Korkor is always on point flaunting her beauty:

6. Red is the colour, the renowned media health advocate showing what she likes best on social media:

7. Beautiful outfit from Abena Korkor. She looks straight into the camera with just a simple smile:

8. Gracing the gram, showing off her spicy looks in this beautiful and lovely lingerie:

9. Abena Korkor shows a different level. Check her blonde hairstyle with her natural beauty:

10. Too much sauce. Abena Korkor comes in with another hairstyle warming hearts with her smile:

11. Chilling at the beach. Abena Korkor always enjoying herself and this photo explain it:

