Ever-beautiful GH One TV presenter, Barikisu Meyu, is celebrating her birthday and social media went gaga.

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Barikisu celebrated her 28th birthday in grandstyle.

Barikisu, who is the host of Rhythmz live on Gh One TV had her photos flooded on social media.

Bariskisu Meyu: 11 photos of GH One TV presenter as she celebrates birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Barikisu Meyu)

She has got a high sense of fashion and her stunning beauty can win the heart of any man.

Barikisu is 28 years old and YEN.com.gh has picked 11 of her most beautiful photos.

1. Smiling on her birthday on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and her photo sum everything:

2. After birthday celebration posing. She looks very beautiful in this awesome photo:

3. Look at the design of her outfit. Posing like a queen and her looks are top-notch:

4. Blonde hair, white trousers, and a wine-coloured top that shows her character:

5. Gracing the streets with her stunning beauty. She can also be a good fashion model:

6. She might be a Muslim but Barikisu can't stop flaunting her gorgeous looks on social media:

7. There is she goes again. Barikisu can easily win any beauty pageant in the world:

8. Painting the day with red, stepping out for her errand and as expected she looks hot:

9. Looks so flashy as she is spot on this photo. Her skin matches the outfit very well:

10. Swag up from Barikisu shows what she is made of as she dazzled in this gorgeous photo:

11. It is a bridal, flaunting her beauty in this wedding gown. Her husband will definitely be a lucky person:

