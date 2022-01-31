Instagram model and socialite, Mona Montrage popularly known as Hajia4reall, has proven time and time that she is one of the richest female celebrities in Ghana at the moment.

Hajia4reall, who is now a musician has been flaunting her wealth on her official Instagram page.

Trasacco is a community that has all the richest personalities in Ghana and that is a place Hajia4reall is currently residing.

Hajia4reall: 9 times the model and singer flaunts her mansion and cars on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Hajia4reall)

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has got 9 stunning photos of Hajia4reall flaunting her Trasacco mansion and cars.

1. The colour of the day is pink, flaunting her awesome beauty as well as her two cars in this photo:

2. Showing gorgeous looks. Hajia4reall is really rich and can't hide her flashy lifestyle:

3. On top of her pink expensive car inside her Trasacco mansion. She is really showing us something:

4. Another rich lifestyle coming from Hajia4reall. She can't stop flaunting her wealth:

5. Displaying her other black car in this photo, money is not her problem at all:

6. Another brand, flaunts her G-Wagon in style. Looks all smile and pretty:

7. Full view of her huge Trasacco mansion. Hajia4reall is a gem and she has got everything:

8. In front of her mansion. Just check the area and it clearly shows how rich she is:

9. Swag mama, it is a white Range Rover. Hajia4reall will not stop wowing her fans:

Source: YEN.com.gh