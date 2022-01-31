Hajia4reall has set social media on fire with a new set of photos she shared on Instagram

The musician and model was seen looking as pretty as usual as she put her beauty on display

Hajia4reall is known for sharing videos and photos of herself on social media

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set social media on fire with her latest photos dressed in a beautiful jumpsuit while flaunting her wealth.

Hajia4reall who is noted for her stunning social media photos did not disappoint as she glowed in the new photos.

The Ghanaian model and actress, in the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen standing inside her plush Trasassco home.

She was seen wearing an expensive-looking pink jumpsuit as she stood in her magnificent edifice.

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall complimnted her looks with some expensive-looking gold earrings and some bracelets.

The burgeoning musician also used the photo opportunity to flaunt two of her plush cars which were parked in her compound.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned the photos:

"Even if you didn’t order, I still deliver"

Fans react to the photos

Many of her fans as well as friends of Hajia4reall took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

nhanhayawlil came in with the comment:

"Here’s the Queen"

kobbyscott_ also wrote:

"QUEEN MONA"

highest_eminence urged Mona4reall on:

"sure give it to dem by force"

xcobhark3lly also wrote:

"Superb mom"

karim_.41 also noted:

"Our queen"

atesh.tugrul.9 wrote:

"Hi Stunningly Beautiful Darling. Have a good week"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that many people really admired her.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

