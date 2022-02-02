Duncan Williams says Powerful Prayer for Despite on 60th Birthday, Video Drops

Ghanaian business mogul, Despite, turns plus one today and social media feeds and tabloids are already flooded with his 'forever young' photos

Renowned Archbishop, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has spoken some potent words of faith and declarations over the life of the business mogul as he celebrates his birthday

Many personalities have taken to social media to express their wishful thoughts for Dr. Osei Kwame Despite as he turns plus one today

Presiding Archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams has offered a powerful prayer to business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite as he celebrates his birthday.

The CEO of Despite group of companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, turns 60 years old today, February 2, 2022, and many high profile personalities are wishing him on social media.

Archbishop Duncan Williams wished the business mogul a happy birthday which he followed with powerful declarations over his life in a video making waves online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh was shared by his business associate, Fada Dickson, on his Instagram page and has garnered lots of views. He captioned the video wishing his friend a happy 60th b'day.

In the video, Archbishop Duncan Williams, also revealed he has so much admiration for the 60-year-old merchant and wished him the very best in all his endeavors, after which he called for more of God's blessing in his life.

Social media reactions

Many followers of Fada Dickson quickly jumped under the post to share their thoughts underneath the post.

@gaiseyeliz900

"Happy glorious birthday Dr Osei Kwame Despite Age gracefully"

@thepartycrew.gh

"Blessed birthday Sir. Congratulations on this millone"

@mr_boamah_1

"Happy birthday Dr. Osei Kwame Despite may God richly bless you"

Despite Storms town in Luxury car as he celebrates 60th birthday

The successful businessman and philanthropist turned 60 years today, and many social media users and fans are celebrating on their feeds with beautiful photos of his and wishful thoughts.

In a celebration mood, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, has been spotted in a new video going viral storming the streets with one of his very luxurious automobiles together with his long time friend and business associate, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Source: YEN.com.gh