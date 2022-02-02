Sandra Ankobiah causes traffic online with 4 stunning photos; celebs, fans react

Sandra Ankobiah has once again dazzled her ardent fans on social media with some stunning photos of herself

The lawyer and socialite looked exceptionally elegant in her dashing outfit as she sat gracefully on a chair

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has turned heads on Instagram with her latest set of photos which are causing on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular photo and video sharing app, Sandra Ankobiah was seen wearing a beautiful attire as she sat in an outdoor area.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing on a bench as she posed while holding her phone in her hand.

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing a see-through long-sleeved shirt over a blue skirt.

She complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking high heels and a handbag with a colour shade as her outfit.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"Long time no post" and added an emoji to it.

Celebs and fans react to the photos

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos.

blackbarbielish simply wrote:

"My queeeen!.!"

mamiohmyhair also wrote:

"Boss babe"

pinkrida agreed with Sandra Ankobiah:

"Hey long time, no see!"

cecilia3255 turned herself into a hypewoman:

"Your favourite lawyer coulda never"

nanaesimintahleogard had this to say:

"Mekoaa me role model"

edgithabarbara was also in the comments with:

"Beautiful Sandy"

