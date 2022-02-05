Sensational actress/singer, Yaa Jackson, has caused a frenzy on social media feeds with steamy photos

The Ehw3 Papa singer delivered the Instagram photos on Saturday, February 5, leaving fans in wild excitement

Many have reacted with emojis, while others shared that Yaa Jackson has traffic-stopping beauty

Kumawood actress/singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, on Saturday, February 5, released sizzling photos flexing her lovely chest and tattoo, leaving fans in wild excitement.

The Ehw3 Papa singer donned a revealing blouse and sported colourful braids as she flexed her confidence.

In the photo uploaded on her Instagram page, seen by YEN.com.gh, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, famed in Ghana's entertainment industry as Yaa Jackson, showed extra skin to fans.

Yaa Jackson, 21, has delighted people with the intimate moment, which she captioned as:

''I never fake my love for anyone,my sh*t come from the heart, ♥️ that’s why I take betrayals personal,'' she said.

On her Instagram page with two million followers, she has uploaded similar raunchy photos showing off her charming figure.

Yaa Jackson Drops 10 Photos

Meanwhile, Yaa Jackson recently released several photos to ring out in advance of her birthday.

The singer flexed her confidence in different outfits, showing off her raw backside in a see-through dress.

In one of the 10 photos, she also flaunted her 'chest' without giving a thought to her critics. Yaa Jackson posed with an untamed look, as if to say, dare me, I can deliver extra.

Yaa Jackson Quizzes Fans

Not long ago, the Ehwe Papa hitmaker uploaded a clip on social media flaunting her beauty. She delivered different poses as she flexed her confidence in flawless makeup.

Sharing the video, Jackson captioned the clip as:

''Am I single?,'' she asked.

