Reggae and Dancehall music star Samini's first daughter, Theresa Samini, has grown into a big girl now

Theresa turned 18 years old over the weekend and her father flew to the United States to surprise her

Samini has videos of the lovely scenes Theresa's birthday party with a strong warning for boys to keep off her

Reggae and Dancehall music star Samini, born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, is a happy man at the moment as his first daughter, Theresa Samini, enters adulthood.

Theresa who is based in the United States turned 18 years old over the weekend. A surprise party was held in celebration of her milestone.

The party had Samini flying all the way from Ghana to New Jersey to celebrate with his daughter. The musician shared videos from the party.

Samini's videos which were posted on his Instagram page showed different moments at the party which saw many family and friends in attendance.

Sharing the videos Samini expressed excitement over his daughter's growth. He revealed that he had to leave everything he was doing to surprise his baby girl. He warned that has big guns to protect her.

"❤️ my First seen ❤️My heart beat ❤️My friend ❤️My stylist❤️ my scholar my everything a parent could ever ask for and more. This weekend is dedicated to my baby as she turns 18 .... Had to put everything on hold to be here for this and I’d do it over and over and over again. My baby is a big girl now and my guns are even bigger lol. #akyesaaaaaaaaaa the world is yours, baby," he said.

See Samini's post below:

Samini's followers share wishes

Following his post, many of Samini's followers joined him in celebrating his daughter's birthday.

Samini celebrates wife's birthday

Meanwhile, Samini recently celebrated his wife with some throwback photos of them as she marked her birthday.

Samini shared the old photos stating that his wife's birthday was a few days ago but he couldn’t post her on social media because he had no recent pictures of her so he decided to share the retro photos of them together in celebration of her birthday.

