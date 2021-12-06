Samini posted old photos of himself and his wife as he wished her on her birthday

The dancehall King thanked his wife for taking care of all the 4 kids they have together

Samini claims not to have recent photos of his wife; reason for sharing her retro photos

Top Reggae and dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known by his stage name Samini has celebrated his wife with some throwback photos of them as she marks a plus on her birthday.

Samini shared the old photos stating that his wife's birthday was a few days ago but he couldn’t post her on social media because he had no recent pictures of her so he decided to share the retro photos of them together in celebration of her birthday.

The My Own singer expressed his enormous appreciation to his wife of 20 years as he thank her for taking care of the four kids they have together.

Samini and wife photo. source:intsagram/@samini

Source: Instagram

The live-band maestro disclosed that his wife is not a social media fanatic and a photo lover as he urged fans of his to follow his wife on IG and pressure her into taking photos of photos of herself on social media.

He captioned:

it was her birthday two days ago but I didn’t post cus I didn’t have any current images of her or us so thot I’d just let it slide ... not knowing she loves the posts but here’s the problem tho .... she no like pictures so she no get pics lol .. Our first daughter turns 18 in feb. and I can count the number of pics this lady has lol. Guys pls ff Wyfee on @mamfremah_0484 and tell her to post pics if she has any cus we out of material here .Known you for over 20 years and counting. We’ve had 4 adorable kids “tho I got more .. you’ve been a mom to all my kids and all we pray for is #morelife and #goodhealth and #wealth for you #queensamini.

From Samini's post, you could tell his wife is very camera shy but that doesn’t give him a reason not to celebrate her on her birthday

