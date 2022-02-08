Highest rapper Sarkodie has spoken on the controversial E-Levy policy set to be implemented by the government

For him, people are not complaining about the E-Levy because it is bad but many do not have enough money

His comments have stirred loads of reactions from many of his followers who think the rapper's comments were not in good taste

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has voiced out his concerns over the government's E-Levy implementation.

In a tweet on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Sarkodie virtually described the E-Levy as something he is not enthused about.

According to him, even though the E-Levy and the payment of taxes are not bad things, it is difficult for people to accept because of the circumstances in Ghana.

Sarkodie has shared his thoughts on E-Levy Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

What is E-Levy?

The E-Levy (full name electronic tax) is a tax President Nana Akufo-Addo's government sought to introduce for the 2022 fiscal year. It was first unveiled by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the 2022 budget statement he read to Parliament in December 2021, the E-Levy was to place a 1.75% on all individual electronic transactions exceeding GHC100. The scope included transactions through banks and mobile money platforms.

The announcement was met with loud agitations from the general populace and the passage of the E-Levy has almost brought Parliament into chaos.

Sarkodie's thoughts on E-Levy

While the debate about the tax lingers on, a fan of Sarkodie took to Twitter to ask the rapper about the E-Levy.

In his response, Sarkodie indicated that he does have a problem with paying taxes because he pays a lot in other countries and does not complain because he uses their avenues to make money and it is only right [to pay].

" [But] it’s not same here and that’s why we complain not because the “E Levy” is bad," he said.

For him, people were complaining because they genuinely do not have money, and the system is not so good for them to realise the positives of the E-Levy.

"When you are broke, a harmless "good morning" can sound like a tease," he emphasized.

Check out Sarkodie's tweet below:

Fans disagree with Sarkodie

While Sarkodie's tweet was not exactly in support of the E-Levy, many tweeps have assumed he is in support of the tax and have replied him.

@Lesterah said:

@I_Sed_Em said:

@DDashazz said:

@trumugongong said:

Source: YEN.com.gh