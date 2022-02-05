Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the e-Travel Card for government officials on Friday, February 4

The e-Travel Card will ensure the cashless disbursement of their travel allowance and other payments for local and foreign trips

The innovation means the era where public officials received payments for their trips is coming to an end

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, February 4, launched the e-Travel Card to facilitate the cashless disbursement of travel allowance for public officials.

The innovation means the era where government officials received payments for their local and foreign trips is coming to an end.

The e-Travel Card is expected to deliver several benefits, including the elimination of the risk of carrying cash, deliver transparency, and ease of accountability, among others.

Bawumia Launches e-Travel Card for Public officials; Many React as Details Drop. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Annoucing the innovation

In a Facebook post on Friday, February 4, Vice-President Bawumia indicated that since independence, public officials are provided cash for their imprest when they travel.

''This system has many associated problems, including the risks of carrying cash, fraud in the disbursement of imprest, etc.''

The introduction of the e-Travel Card will ensure that ''the era of cash for travel in the public sector will soon be over, bringing further transparency and accountability in the use of public funds,'' he said.

Read his full post below:

Social media reactions

Some Ghanaians have reacted to his post. YEN.com.gh selected a few below:

James Agyenim-Boateng asked:

''How are you able to promote a cashless economy and at the same time introduce e-levy which will drive people to a physical cash economy? Where is the consistency in policy?''

Beloved Domfeh David Jnr said:

''I’m not an NPP member and I don’t belong to any political party but for the e-travel card, you’ve done very well. May God bless you for that. I was using Alansari Traveling Card but at long last, I will hold the Ghana E-Travel card.

''Nice job on that. The man shouldn’t be insulted for this, Ghanaians Abroad, you all know the benefits of it so please, instead of insulting him, educate your family on the importance. I came In Peace.''

Hanan-Confidence Abdul asked:

''We need to go to court now and force Bawumia to talk on e-levy! Bawumia will talk about e-anything except for e-levy! Why?''

Nantomah Mahamadu Badimsugru said:

''The man with a vision. The best Veep ever.''

Tony Minkah commented:

''A step in the right direction. Well done my gov't. the vision is clear. God bless you .''

Source: YEN.com.gh