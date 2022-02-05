Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has severely criticised the NPP government for the E-levy policy

He has called the government insensitive for that and said all it cared about was money and never the welfare of the people

Shatta Wale charged government to provide results for other taxes deducted before any Ghanaian would accept the E-levy policy

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has descended heavily on the Akufo-Addo-led administration over the infamous E-levy policy that has stirred massive debate in Ghana.

To him, the government’s decision to implement that policy shows how insensitive the government is to the plight of Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale wondered why the government would turn a deaf ear to the plight of the same people who voted them into power with their controversial e-levy policy.

Shatta Wale is reported to have acknowledged the good the e-levy would bring to the country but he again questioned what the other taxes government have deducted have been used for, stressing that there is nothing to show for.

He added that if the government could account for the other taxes, no Ghanaian would complain about E-levy.

It is in this vein Shatta Wale believes the decision to impose e-levy on Ghanaians is simply way to show that government cares all about the money and not about how the people feel.

He referred to Twene Jonas’ ‘The system is working 24/7 in America’, and said it is a result of the government there putting to good use the taxes they deduct from the citizenry.

There are structures there and the people can see what their taxes are being used for. Can we say the same for Ghana? Everyday e-levy, e-levy,” Shatta Wale lamented.

Parliament fight over E-levy

On Monday night, December 20, 2021, legislators turned the floor of parliament into a boxing ring as they fought each other during voting to consider the new e-levy proposed by the government.

According YEN.com.gh's earlier report, the misunderstanding ensued when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, decided to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount voting in the capacity as the MP for Bekwai.

Joe Wise had wanted to yield his seat to the second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, who happens to be an independent MP for Fomena, in order to be counted and thereafter return to resume his seat.

His plan did not make sense to the minority and they vehemently protested the procedure..

The E-levy proposal is yet to be debated again in parliament on February 15, 2022.

