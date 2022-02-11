Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has commented on the absence of the singer Ebony and its impact on the music industry

He said Ebony's death has not affected the industry in anyway as it keeps moving on without her for four years now

Ameyaw explained that the industry keeps producing more talents every now and then, and so Ebony's absence is not even felt

He said Ebony would have been one of Ghana's biggest artiste if she were to be alive by now given the momentum she blew with

He indicated that the industry keeps producing more and more budding musicians .

Ameyaw noted, however, that If Ebony was still around, she would have added a lot to the industry and become one of Ghana’s biggest artiste given her hard work.

Judging by the momentum she builts in just the first year, if she was still around, she would have obviously become one of the biggest in the industry because it takes time to grow and staying around for a long time consummates you and it takes a time and I think this is what we would have seen if she was still around,” Ameyaw said.

Her stardom was taken off too early when she was yet to blow and we don’t know what exactly what she wanted to bring on board. By the way, her absence has not caused anything as the music industry keeps going without her, Ameyaw added.

He said he is happy that people keep remembering and honoring her memory.

Ebony breaks hearts of Ghanaian with her death on February 8, 2018

Ebony met her untimely death on Thursday February 8, 2018, on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway on her way back to Accra with three others.

She died together with her bodyguard Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, and her childhood friend, Franklina Nkansah Kuri, who was also her personal assistant.

The driver, however, survived the the crash at the Bechem Government Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region, where he was conveyed.

Ebony had a total of 17 tattoos and 9 piercings on her body, something she was so fond of.

We also published 10 action videos of Ebony that prove that she has not had any challenger after four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh