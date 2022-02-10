Kisa Gbekle has spoken up about her chances of being a household name when it comes to movie producers in Ghana

According to her, the Ghana movie industry was dying due to the fact that there were no investors ready to pump money into the art

Kisa Gbekle spoke to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview and also opened up about other aspects of her life that were not already known by the public

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has expressed her desire to change the face of movie production in Ghana and eventually grow to become one of the best producers in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Kisa Gbekle indicated that she was harnessing plans of honing her producing skills to become very good at it.

She said she was looking at being named as one of the best movie producers in Ghana in the next 5 years.

"Ok I can say with the upcoming plans I have about producing, I should see myself as one of the best in 5 years to come."

She indicated that it was a daunting task to be a movie producer in Ghana but she was willing to overcome all the hurdles associated with the role.

Kisa added that she had produced a number of movies but did not enjoy any financial profit from it but she was still determined to make a mark in the sector.

State of Ghana's Movie Industry

Speaking about Ghana's movie industry, Kisa Gbekle told YEN.com.gh that the sector was dying due to the fact that investments were not forthcoming rendering many movie makers helpless.

She also lamented the fact that movie outlets that were formally in abundance in the country have folded up, making the circulation of movies very difficult - another reason the industry was not thriving.

"Yes the [movie] industry is dying because we don’t have investors and we don’t have movie outlets to buy our movies with good money. So we the producers are struggling to produce."

Acting Career

Kisa Gbekle spoke to YEN.com.gh about her acting career and how she made her first big break in mainstream movie acting.

According to her, she ventured into acting during her high school days and was so good at it that she gained massive recognition and was even awarded for it.

Her good works got her a scholarship into the Ghana movie industry where she met some friends and started playing roles in movies.

"It all began when I won the best actor in high school during inter-schools and had a scholarship to study in Ghallywood," Kisa Gbekle noted.

Speaking about the first movies she acted in the mainstream movie industry, Kisa Gbekle mentioned Amaa Dodo Kunu and Lil Win Tabita Kum which were produced by movie maker Tracey Boakye.

"We schooled in Ghallywood so she invited me over to Kumasi for the first time", Kisa Gbekle said about Tracey Boakye.

According to Kisa Gbekle, the best movie she has starred in is "Thank God It’s Friday" because she did a lot in it and the storyline was so good.

Kisa Gbekle named her role in Thank God It’s Friday as the most difficult role she has played because 60% of the movie was done in bed with actor Majid Michel.

The pretty actress named veteran actor AdjeteyAnang as the best actor in her opinion. She gave her reason for her selection saying "even the best I know call him the best ".

Kisa Gbekle said being an actor in Ghana was not as lucrative like other countries and admonished upcoming actors to "find a job and be making their own money before joining the industry."

She however hinted at releasing a new movie she was working on with her team very soon.

Private Life

The versatile actress, in commenting about her life outside acting mention her family as her biggest support and even went on to say her sister was probably her no.1 fan.

When asked about how she is able to juggle her acting career and her private life, Kisa noted that she would lean towards the 'family first, work second' mantra.

"Oh family comes first before anything else to me so there is no struggle at all", Kisa noted.

The actress also said she owned a football club - KISA FC - which was recognized by the Ghana Football Association.

