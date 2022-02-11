Musician Tic shows off his beautiful wife for the first time on her birthday

Tic has warmed the hearts of many with a lovely photo of his wife on the occasion of her birthday

The musician took to social media to put his wife who turned a year older on February 10, 2022, on blast

This is one of the rare occasions on which the Philomina hitmaker has flaunted his wife on social media

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian musician, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah known in the world of showbiz as Tic, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife.

The rapper, in a full show of love on February 10, 2022, which happened to be his wife's birthday, decided to post her on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tic and his wife appeared to have gone on a couple's night out when they decided to capture the moment for the camera.

The duo was seen seated together at what looked like a restaurant as the musician pulled out his phone to take a photo.

"Mrs Tic" was seen sipping from a wine glass as the Kwani Kwani hitmaker was spotted beaming with a broad smile.

After posting the photo to mark the birthday of his lovely wife, Tic captioned it:

"I have survived so many days and nights i thought i couldn’t because of you, I can say that you are the most bravest and beautiful woman I have ever met . Happy birthday to you my soul mate @serwaa470, May Jehovah God keep watching over you throughout the days of your life."

Fans react to the post

Many fans and followers of the hiplife musician took to the comment section to shower kind words on his wife.

Sonia Crutchley came in with the comment:

"Happy Blessed Birthday beautiful mama"

Daakyehemaa Ama Achaa wrote:

"Happy birthday our madam ,continue growing in grace."

Matilda Gaddah commented:

"Happy joyous birthday to the queen"

Charlotte Ayomah noted:

"Happy birthday Mrs Tic! May your new age bring along all that your heart desires. Enjoy your day to the max"

