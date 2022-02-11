Kofi Adomah has wowed social media with a photo he shared online which saw him posing with his wife

The media personality eulogised his wife for sticking with him and being his light all these past years

This is one of the rare times that the award-winning journalist has taken to social media to flaunt his wife

Well-known Ghanaian media personality, Stephen Kofi Adomah known professionally as Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has taken to social media to flaunt his pretty wife.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the award-winning journalist, Kofi Adomah was seen standing in what looked like a hotel room with his wife.

The duo was seen hugging each other as their figures were seen outlined in the poorly-lit hotel room.

Photos of Kofi Adomah Nwanwani. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani decided to shower his wife with some pleasing words. He wrote:

"In our darkest moments we appreciate light. You have been my light. Happy Vals day in Advance to my Wife Mrs Miracle Adoma"

This happens to be one of the very special times that the media personality has flaunted his wife on social media.

Fans react to the post

Many fans and followers of the award-winning journalist took to the comment section to react to the photo.

Fellow media personality Samuel Atuobi Baah came in with the comment:

"Congratulations Bruv"

Dawud Mohammed also had this to say:

"Stop hiding your wife. I wanna see her real face"

Nana Sarfowaa Papabi wrote:

"My brother is in love ooooooo ,we give God all the glory, congratulations my darling inlaw"

William Bosomtwe teased:

"Herrrrrrr Kofi y3 forking. Kyer3 S3 mehunu de3 menka mpo. U is Ok. Congrats to you guys and happy vals day in advance to the shadow. Braaa Kofi p3 Nam!"

There were many comments of congratulations that came the way of Kofi Adomah and his wife.

