A Ghanaian lady has touched the hearts of many netizens after she took time off her schedule to spend the day with her mother

In the video, the young lady was seen enjoying the company of her mother who appeared to be mentally ill

Many people corroborated the story and said they knew the two very well in Sunyani, Ahafo region

A pretty Ghanaian lady has warmed the hearts of many people on social media after she was seen in a video spending time with a mentally-ill woman believed to be her mother.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young lady appeared to have left home in search of her mother.

The young lady found the mother in a part of town and decided to spend the day with her - something she probably does often.

After finding the mother, the young lady sat beside her and tried having a conversation with her.

She was beaming with smiles the whole time as the mentally-ill woman looked on in bewilderment.

At one point in the video, the young lady handed the woman something in a paper bag believed to be food.

She then went on to take her mother's hand in a handshaking gesture as she handed the sealed paper bag to her.

After taking the bag, the mentally-ill woman decided to take her leave and was videoed walking away after being treated with love from her daughter.

Fans react to the video

Many netizens who were touched by the video took to the comment section to react to the kind gesture from daughter to mother.

aworigomonica claimed to know the duo:

"I have been seeing this woman at Sunyani. May God heal her like He empowered Jesus to heal the lepers"

efo_honey asked the young lady to do the needful:

"How?? She should take mama home! Smh"

rita.achiaa also claimed she knew the mother and daughter:

"From sunyani i know them"

abenaoforiwah wrote:

"Awwwww God bless her in her mum situation she still loves her hmmmm some will ignore her because shy and disgrace"

eriqueensglow noted:

"She should take her to hospital , my mom is going through dis condition, I always take her to hospital wen it comes"

