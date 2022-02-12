Rapper Medikal is over the moon with happiness after his Accra song got played during a Boston Celtics game

Boston Celtics played Medikal's song during their NBA game against Denver Nuggets on Friday, February 12, 2022

Fans of Medikal have been excited after the rapper shared a video of the scen on his Twitter page

Award-winning rapper Medikal has been excited after one of his most recent hit songs, Accra, got played at a Boston Celtics game.

Boston Celtics, an American professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts, faced Denver Nuggets in a National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Friday, February 11, 2022.

As part of their playlist to entertain supporters who thronged their home grounds, TD Arena, to watch the game was Medikal's song.

Medikal's song, Accra, was featured during a Boston Celtics on Friday Photo source: @amgmedikal

The rapper, known in provide life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, took to social media to share a video of the ecstatic atmosphere as his song blasted through the PA system at the arena.

The video which was recorded from ESPN shows some cheerleaders doing their routine formation dance with the song.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Medikal expressed happiness that his song had been featured at the Celtics game and on ESPN.

"Happy to see Accra on ESPN. Lol Celtics ‍‍‍," his caption read.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Medikal had shared a video showing the general atmosphere at the game with the caption:

"Accraaa at the Celtics game yesterday. Mad ‍."

Medikal's fans hail by Celtics video

The videos shared by Medikal have excited his fans on social media. Many of them have praised the rapper. See some of the comments YEN.com.gh come across below:

@akansie_123 said Medikal had no size:

@nickson_jnr came with a dig at 'sensible music':

@delalibless sounded surprised:

@kofilexis3 made an interesting observation:

Medikal and Shatta Wale busted over Lil Wayne video

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and Medikal were recently criticised for copying a music video concept belonging to American musicians Lil Wayne and DaBaby.

They used the same concept for their Stubborn Academy music video which they are currently working on to release.

Both videos show scenes from the hospital and how the singers received medical care for their ailments

Some fans have slammed the two friends for going that direction, and even suggested a better concept they could have used.

