Shatta Wale and Medikal have been criticised for copying a music video concept belonging to American musicians Lil Wayne and DaBaby

They used the same concept for their Stubborn Academy music video which they are currently working on to release

Both videos show scenes from the hospital and how the singers received medical care for their ailments

Some fans have slammed the two friends for going that direction, and even suggested a better concept they could have used

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, and his colleague Medikal have been slammed for copying Lil Wayne and DaBaby’s Lonely video concept for their Stubborn Academy song.

YEN.com.gh’s analysis on both videos shows that both videos have the same idea and story line with almost similar scenes.

The basic idea or concept of both videos is someone being cured from their mental challenge.

A collage of shots from Lil Wayne and DaBaby's Lonely video and Shatta Wale and Medikal's Stubborn Academy video. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram @dababy/Youtube

In the case of DaBaby and Lil Wayne, it is understood that they were felt lonely for not seeing their girlfriends and so they had a mental issue because of that.

However, in the case of Shatta Wale and Medikla’s Stubborn Academy, the concept is not very much clear:

Fans react to Shatta Wale and Medikal’s video

The video has triggered massive reactions on social media with many people making fun of Shatta Wale and Medikla.

Lino, for instance, raised the alarm that the Stubborn Academy video was a stolen concept:

lino_krenshaw_: “Hahahaha Y’all go check DABaBY and lil Wayne video clip ... same concept.”

Kweku realised that it was the “exact” thing:

Kwekurick: “@lino_krenshaw_ exact!.”

Akua Suzanna also wrote that the video was purely a concert:

akuasuzanna: “Eeeii nti concert paa ni,boi.”

10001 Niggas wondered what the video even was:

10001niggas_: “Ah Wat art dis.”

Expensive Lifestyle blog suggested that Shatta Wale and Medikal could have used school kids and stubborn school life for their video rather than a stolen concept:

expensive_lifestyle_blog: “They should have used class room and small kid and Stuborn kids like school living."

Pablo wondered if the song was worthy of a video investment:

g4_pablo: “Is this song really worthy of a video investment.”

Shatta Wale and Medikal's arrest

Shatta Wale and Medikal decided to come up with their Stubborn Academy song following their arrest and time spent in jail.

They were both taken to the Ankaful Prison where they served a one-week jail term.

The two came together to produce the Stubborn Academy song following developments from their arrest.

