Majid Michel said Shatta Wale has been inconsistent following the musician's recent tirade targeting actress Jackie Appiah

He mentioned that Shatta Wale recently urged industry players to protect and honour females in the entertainment scene

Michel spoke in an interview on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by Yvonne Nelson on Saturday, February 12

Actor/evangelist, Majid Michel, has called out Shatta Wale after the dancehall musician dished out disparaging remarks against actress Jackie Appiah.

According to him, he was alarmed by Shatta Wale following the musician's tirade targeting the movie star.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, February 12, Majid Michel recalled the Taking Over hitmaker recently urged people to respect and protect females in the entertainment sector.

''I didn't even know Jackie knew Shatta. I didn't know whether they are friends or not for Shatta to come out with derogatory words saying very bad words to the public,'' he said.

Majid Michel mentioned Shatta Wale has contradicted his recent call for women in the entertainment industry to be protected.

''But you Shatta, you are the one who said we should protect and honour our girls. You said not too long so I was shocked to see that; that's dishonor. Regardless of what the girl did because honour is to protect the person even if you know the person is wrong,'' he added.

In a related story, Jackie Appiah recently released her first photo on social media after Shatta Wale disgraced her.

The award-winning actress ignored Shatta Wale as she proved she is the most sought-after actress in Africa.

The beautiful actress trended for the wrong reasons after Shatta Wale took her to the cleaners.

Following that verbal attack from Shatta Wale, she released her first photo on social media.

