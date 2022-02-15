A young lady has been caught on camera busily washing an old teddy bear to show off to her friends on Valentine's Day

Information has it that she wanted to also have something to show off when her friends receive gifts from their lovers for the occasion

The young's lady video shows the reality of what many young people go through all in the quest to impress their friends

A video of a slay queen washing an old teddy bear has surfaced online and many are reacting to it.

According to information gathered by YEN.com.gh online, the lady is said to be washing the gift she received as Valentine’s Day last year to present to herself again as her gift for 2022.

This way, the young lady would be free from teasing and ridicules from her friends who would be receiving massive gifts from their boyfriends and lovers.

A collage of the lady washing her teddy bear. Photo credit: @iamphylyxgh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video, as soon as she sees that the camera was on her, the slay queen stopped washing the teddy bear, covered her face with her hand, and run to hide.

It was too late for her as her face was already shown.

Fans react to the video

A few people who have seen the video have reacted to it. Most of them used laughter emojis to show how they feel about it.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

obaablackgold: “There is no harm in recycling lol.”

iamphylxgh: “As sister no get present this valentine she dey wash last year en own! Renewal of gift!”

akua_priceless: “Awwww.”

