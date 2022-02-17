The family of late Ghanaian star singer, Ebony Reigns, have held a jollof party on February 16, to celebrate her birthday

The day would have marked Ebony's 25th birthday and it has been said that Ebony loved jollof when she was alive

For once, her mother, sister, father, and other close family members are seen laughing happily in the video four years after their jewel died

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ebony Reigns is dead and gone but to her mother, father, sister, and other family members, she still lives.

It is in this vein that the family has celebrated her 25th birthday with a jollof party to honour her memory.

The party was held in Ebony’s father’s house in Dansoman, Accra, on February 16, which happens to be Ebony’s birthday.

A collage of Ebony, her sister and mother. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa, @ebony_reigns/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In one the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ebony’s mother and sister were able to laugh and smile again.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her father, on the other hand, looked pensive but it is clear he has learnt to move on from that heart wrenching experience of losing a young child who had risen to become a star in no time.

Fans react to Ebony’s birthday party video

The video has got some people commenting with many happy that Ebony’s mother and sister have been able to find job once again.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

extranaturecare: “Still reigning.”

kunaduosei: “Reigns forever.”

akosuamansah_: “Glad to see smiles on their faces again... Jesus heals.”

bam_buzzle: “She reigns forever I love u ebony u will forever remain in my heart.”

h4henry1: “Nice. The father is doing great job.”

adepa_bernice21: “She really looks like her sister.”

Ebony breaks hearts of Ghanaian with her death on February 8, 2018

Ebony met her untimely death on Thursday February 8, 2018, on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway on her way back to Accra with three others.

She died together with her bodyguard Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, and her childhood friend, Franklina Nkansah Kuri, who was also her personal assistant.

The driver, however, survived the the crash at the Bechem Government Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region, where he was conveyed.

Ebony had a total of 17 tattoos and 9 piercings on her body, something she was so fond of.

YEN.com.gh earlier published 10 videos and photos proving that Ebony still has no challenger four years after her death.

Source: YEN.com.gh