Video of Elikem Kumordzie feeding his son drops; erupts laughter on social media

Elikem Kumordzie has warmed hearts online with a video of him undergoing some daddy duties at home

The actor was seen struggling to feed his son with a feeding bottle as the little one kept moving giving the dad a hard time

The actor used the experience to applaud all parents who are doing all they can to raise their kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actor and artisan, Elikem Kumordzie has been spotted in a new video trying his hardest to get his son to eat his food from a feeding bottle.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elikem was seen trying his hardest to get his son to remain still while he gave him food from a feeding bottle.

The young boy kept moving aggressively frustrating his dad who was doing his best to get the bottle into his mouth.

Photos of Elikem Kumordzie and son. Source: Instagram/elikemkumordzie

Source: Instagram

Another part of the video saw Elikem Kumordzie carrying his son in a pouch as they stood in front of a mirror while playing with the actor capturing the father and son moment on camera.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After several attempts to feed his son, it appeared the actor managed to accomplish his mission as his son, in another excerpt of the video was seen sleeping.

After posting the video, Elikem captioned it:

"I want to SEND a BIG BLESSING to all mothers doing it and to all Hands-on Fathers who for one reason or the other have to do this.

Possi, your mother had to go run a very important errand, so today, You are all mine. This is no job because It feels effortless, like the movie #fatherhood with @kevinhart4real.

And boy, you are a handful. We Fed you only breast milk exclusively for 6 months so the hustle to feed you other things is real.

My unconditional love for you remains untapped. Grow up and become a wonderful man and raise your children like my daddy raised me, with so much care and so many lessons learnt.

Let's see what the rest of the day may bring with our #daddyandSon day alone.

Mothers and Fathers watching and reading, any tips for me."

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of the actor and tailor took to the comment section to react to the video he posted.

jaransoh noted:

"I wish you luck, you’re doing great already"

iamemefaa noted:

"Slow down daddy I don't want to choke"

korshieadade gave some advice:

"Bro start using pillows to chock am side and side. He will think it’s a body next to him and sleep instead of on you. Babaaaa lo."

sofavoured1 had this to say:

"You are doing great but don't force him to drink especially when he is bending his neck down to avoid choking."

Shatta Wale flaunts Elfreda's mum on her birthday in video; fans say they look alike

Meanwhile, outspoken Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in the world of social media as Shatta Wale has posted his girlfriend Elfreda's mum.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale's girlfriend was seen dancing with a woman believed to be her mother.

It appeared the duo was at a party when the video was taken as the environment depicted a foreign feel.

Source: YEN.com.gh