Music star Shatta Wale has organised a birthday party for his new girlfriend Elfreda as she turned a year older

The party saw many of Shatta Wale's friends, inclding Fella Makafui and Medikal, passing through to celebrate with them

Videos from the birthday celebration of Elfreda have popped up showing Fella Makafui spraying cash on Elfreda

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has celebrated his new girlfriend, Elfreda, on her birthday.

The beautiful Elfreda turned a year older on Thursday, February 16, 2022. As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale took to social media to share photos and a lovely message.

Later in the evening, Shatta Wale and Elfreda climaxed the birthday celebration with a party with friends.

A video from the party sighted on Instagram page @amtheirfavourite show Shatta and Elfreda in loved-up moments and kissing..

The party was well-attended by Shatta Wale's close friends including Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal. Fella was spotted spraying money on Elfreda in one of the videos

Watch the video of Fella and Freda as shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Fella’s dress causes stir

Meanwhile, Fella’s costume for the party has not impressed some of her fans and they have reacted.

While some reacted with emojis to communicate how they feel, one lady by the username Yaa Bea Gh, asked what Fella was wearing.

