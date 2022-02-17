Ningo Prampram Sam George and Dancehall music star Shatta Wale have smoked the peace pipe after a brief spat on social media on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sam George rubbed off wrongly on Shatta Wale after a video of the latter in an unusual situation with one of his friends.

The video, as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, showed Shatta Wale kissing the guy who has been identified as Shatta Kumoji, one of his bodyguards. Shatta was said to be welcoming Kumoji back into his camp after a fallout.

Sma George and Shatta Wale have quashed their beef Photo source: @samgeorgegh, @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Sam George's 'wrong leaves' tweet

Not long after the video went viral on social media, the Ningo Prampram MP took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In his tweet, Sam George suggested that brother man (Shatta Wale) had probably smoked the wrong leaves, hence his behaviour.

"E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I'm not hanastand," he jokingly said.

Shatta Wale replies Sam George with insults

While Sam George's suggestion sounded like a joke, it did not sit too well with Shatta Wale. He also took to the same platform with a reply.

In a series of tweets, Shatta Wale rained insults on the lawmaker and warned him that he would go all out to disrespect him.

Shatta Wale settles with Sam George

Some moments after his rants, Shatta Wale tweeted that he had spoken with Sam George and had dropped everything. He noted that understanding was the key.

"Nice one ! I just spoke to Hon. @samgeorgegh , It’s all 1 ❤️ Understanding is the key ," he said.

Sam George quoted Shatta Wale's tweet saying everything is good between them. He jokingly added that the 'beef' had turned into burger.

"Nii @shattawalegh, it's all good. The beef turn burger. 1 ❤. ," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh