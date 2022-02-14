Asantewaa has had the surprise of her life after her husband pulled a massive Valentine's Day surprise on her

The Tik Tok sensation was seen in tears as she walked into her studio to see the massive transformation

Her hubby had stacked the place with Val's Day gifts and other goodies with the room being decorated with balloons

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has been left in tears following the massive show of love she received from her husband.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Asantewaa was seen shedding tears of joy following a Valentine's Day surprise from her husband, Jeffery Obiri Boahen.

Asantewaa was seen standing in her home-made studio which had been loaded with many gifts and decorated beautifully.

Photos of Tik Tok star Asantewaa and husband. Source: Instagram/asantewaaa

Source: Instagram

According to Asantewaa, she returned from the set of a project she was working on to meet her studio in the current state.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

There were red balloons all over the place with gifts including chocolate, teddy bears and provisions stacked in a drawer.

The Tik Tok star could not believe her eyes and ended up bursting into tears of joy at the kind gesture from her husband.

Filled with joy, Asantewaa started dancing to show her excitement as she showed off all the goodies that her husband had got for her on the special day.

After posting the video on social media, she captioned it:

"My biggest fear is to lose my husband…I’m married to the best man in the whole world. Happy Val’s day to us hun"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to shower sweet words on the hubby of the Tik Tok star over the romantic gesture.

elizabeth.divine.5099 noted:

"Awww see the way you made my tears drop"

judeheavens had this to say:

"Bby, thanks Soo much Daddy we love you Happy Valentine's day lovelies"

_nanayaa.amoah came in with the comment:

"Awwww God bless your union. You will never lose him. God will continue to make your marriage a blessing. Amen. You are blessed Asantewaa"

Video drops as Afia Schar's twin son pond her with expensive champagne on her birthday

Meanwhile, well-known Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenneger, is a year older today, February 14, 2022.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar was seen on bended knees as her twin sons, Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, showered her with bottles of champagne.

Afia Schwar was seen kneeling in the middle of her plush home as loud gospel music played through the speakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh