Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah has bagged a Bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon

Jackie who completed the programme with her manager Samira Yakubu got a degree in Political Science and Information Studies

Photos from the graduation ceremony have popped up online showing Jackie and Samira excited in their academic gowns

The news og Jackie's graduation has earned her a lot of prais from fans who have been surprised by it

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has chalked another commendable feat. She has bagged a Bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Jackie Appiah is reported to have graduated from the University of Ghana on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix reported that Jackie bagged the degree in Political Science and Information Studies.

Jackie Appiah has graduated from the University of Ghana @zionfelixdotcom

According to him, Jackie studied with and graduated with the same degree as her manager, Samira Yakubu. The blogger also shared photos from the graduation.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show Jackie dressed in a white office dress with a black academic gown over.

Jackie had her manager, dressed in a similar style, standing to her extreme left. They had a male colleague from their graduating class standing between them.

Jackie Appiah's fans congratulate her

mr_boobo1 said:

"Great achievement right there. We should always be developing ourselves mentally, physically and spiritually ."

symplyadwoa said:

"Congratulations to them it’s never too late to follow your dreams ."

vivienne_appiah said:

"Congratulations to them, hope Jackie went to class. Sometimes you end up graduating with people you never saw in class ."

@madamad3 said:

"Now a days de3 celebraties graduate saa but you will never meet in class for jux one lecture mpo hmmm."

Jackie Appiah kneels before Pete Edochie as they meet in Nigeria

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Jackie Appiah had met Nigerian actor Pete Edochie on the set of a new movie in Nigeria.

Jackie showed reverence to the legendary actor by kneeling before him in a way to show respect while greeting him.

A video and photo of the special 'meet up' between the two movie stars stirred loads of reactions.

