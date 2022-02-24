Stonebwoy’s Wife Celebrates Birthday Of His 3-Year-Old Son with stunning photos

Wife of popular Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa, celebrates their son who turned three years yesterday, February, 24, 2022

His lovely wife shared very stunning photos with a captivating and heartwarming birthday message to their 3 years old son

The stunning photos shows the celebrity kids in very beautiful braids showing off his style and fashion sense in regal outfit

Wife of Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Dr Louisa, shows massive love to their son, Janam, as he celebrates his third birthday today, February, 24, 2022 with a lovely post on social media.

The celebrity health practitioner seemed amazed as their son Janam celebrates his third birthday today, stating she can’t believe he’s just three years old considering his abilities.

The three years old birthday celebrant had his adorable birthday photos shared by his mother on Instagram which she scored with a cute and heartfelt message on Instagram.

Stonebwoy’s son.source:instgram/@drlouisa

Source: Instagram

Dr. Louisa, seemed speechless as she can’t even believe her son is now three years old, as she complimented the celebrity kid with very powerful descriptions.

"Its my Jahjah’s birthday! I can’t believe this little man is 3 years old already- yet at the same time I can’t believe he’s only 3. He’s so smart, so compassionate and such a little gentleman. I thank God for his life and most importantly for where He’s taking him. God bless you my darling boy @janam.ljr Livingstone Janam Satekla Jr. "

Sharing a photo of the his son adorned in a white regalia as he rocks his stunning braids, fans and admirers of the duo couldn't help but jump under the post to share their wishful thoughts.

Social Media Reactions

@marcell_investment

"Everything about Stonebwoy is nice aww"

@samuelnanakojobiney

"Happy birthday Jah Jah. God bless your new age"

@kyeiphyllisofficial

"Awwnn Happy glorious birthday my favorite Grandson Jahjah,you're king already rule on"

