Kelyvn Boy arrested for allegedly assaulting Baby Mama; Details pop up

According to reports emerging, musician Kelvin Brown known as Kelvyn Boy is the showbiz circles has been arrested and remanded by an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting a lady.

The musician is said to have hit the lady several times with an iron rod and also stamping her in the rib.

Kelvyn Boy who was charged with assault has pleaded not guilty to the offense.

Kelvyn Boy arrested.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah has scheduled Wednesday, February 23 for the bail application of the “Down Flat” singer.

The complainant, Deborah Kponyi according to the prosecuting officer Chief Superintendent of police Patience Mario has been in a relationship with the accused for more than 10 years and had two children.

