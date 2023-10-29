Akrobeto has been nominated for the My Africa Influence TV Presenter of the Year award.

The awards show will come off in the Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan, on December 17, 2023

Akrobeto will be competing against the likes of South Africa's Trevor Noah for the award

Akrobeto, a Ghanaian comic and host of the Real News show on UTV, is set to compete with the likes of Trevor Noah for a major African award.

Akrobeto has been nominated for the My Africa Influence TV Presenter of the Year award.

Akrobeto (L) will be competing against the likes of South Africa's Trevor Noah for the award. Source: Facebook/@Akrobeto

Source: Facebook

The awards show will come off in the Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan, on December 17, 2023.

Aside from Trevor Noah, Akrobeto will also be competing against Bassem Youssef from Egypt, Ebuka Uchuendu from Nigeria and Dingindaba Buyoya from Zambia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Akrobeto has gained international plaudits for his stewardship of Real News and even earned a crossover audience in some European countries because of his humorous sports coverage.

Sports presenter Sadick Adams called the nomination "a big deal."

Ghanaians online expressed excitement at the news and are backing him to beat his African compatriots to the award.

Akrobeto leaves a message for Ola Michael after sensational shoe trends

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto addressed Ola Michael's funny-looking shoes.

According to the veteran actor, Ola Michael should have dressed well since he knew he was going on national TV. Akrobeto advised the radio host to invest in his appearance because he is a celebrity. He then gave the shoe a name and composed a song honouring it.

In a few hours, the video had garnered over 10,000 organic likes. Many who watched it could not stop laughing at Akrobeto's hilarious facial expression.

Akrobeto displays exciting dance moves at Dr Likee and Shatta Wale's up-exercise

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto entertained volunteers at the Shaxi Kumasi Launch clean-up exercise.

The veteran actor livened the working mode with jokes and a splendid dance display that sent the crowd jeering in happiness.

Many who watched the video pointed out how volunteers warmly received Akrobeto at the venue with reverence and respect.

People hailed the comedian for being a solid pillar in the local entertainment industry in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh