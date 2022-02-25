Controversial Afia Schwar's daughter, Penalistic Pena, has grown so tall and beautiful at age seven

Her photos and videos show she is growing so fast and pretty as the days go by and many have admired her

Pena is Afia Schwar's adoptive daughter but she has the German name of her twin sons which is Geiling

Afia Schwar’s daughter, Adeipena Geiling E Amankona, has grown into a beautiful young girl and very bubbly.

Pena is just seven years old but her photos and videos look like one who is almost 10 years.

The truth is that Pena is Afia Schwar’s adoptive daughter, but she has the German name of her twins sons – Geiling.

A collage of Pena and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: penalistic_pena

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar is known to have taken and continue to take good care of Pena like her own biological daughter and this is one thing that has got many people admiring her.

Those people are of the view that even though Afia Schwar seems to be controversial and always in the news for bad reasons, her decision to adopt and love Pena like her own shows she is soft deep within with a good heart.

Now, let us see 8 beautiful photos and videos of Pena showing how big she has grown in recent times.

1. Pena enjoying Simi’s Duduke with her mother:

2. Big girl Pena looking so radiant in her cute white dress:

3. Swag on the flight:

4. Angelic Pena:

5. Birthday girl Pena:

6. Looking so big at age 7:

7. An enthused Ballet dancer:

8. Big lady Pena:

