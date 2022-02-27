Star actor Van Vicker has shared a lovely photo of his first daughter J'dyl Vanette on his Instagram page

The actor shared the photo with a touching message in celebration of the girl's 18th birthday on February 27, 2022

His photo and message has stirred loads of reactions from his followers who joined him to celebrate J'dyl

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning actor Joseph Van Vicker has flaunted his first daughter, J'dyl Vanette, on social media as she celebrates her birthday.

Sunday, February 27, 2022, marks the 18th birthday of J'dyl who is also the first child of Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa.

To usher J'dyl into adulthood, the actor decided to share a photo of the pretty young lady on his Instagram page.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, J'dyl was seen dressed in a black blouse over a pair of blue jeans.

Van Vicker has celebrated his first daughter, J'dyl on her 18th birthday Photo source: @iamvanvicker

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker sounded amazed by the fact that his first fruit was an adult already. He prayed for long life, prosperity, love, and happiness for her.

"18 years? Wow! Finally, you are an adult proper. . I pray for a long life for you. Your dreams will see the light of day. Your prognostication, planning, and execution will be guided and on point. No grotesque thing shall be your portion. You shall continue to grow in fortitude, intrepidity, and resoluteness. Your moxie shall be augmented, and my God shall protect and lead you in all your efforts. Prosperity, love, and happiness shall you enjoy in Jesus' name. Happy birthday, J'dyl. I love you. Daddy"

Van Vicker's followers join to celebrate J'dyl

Following Van Vicker's post, many of his followers joined him in celebrating J'dyl's new age. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments below:

achomgrace8 said:

"Happy birthday to dad's twinnie ."

nthoki_the_banter said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter. Many more blessed years ahead ❤️❤️❤️."

leonie.w8737 said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter ❤️ ."

el_asantewaa said:

"Oh how beautiful age gracefully Princess ."

Van Vicker flaunts all his children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Van Vicker had shared images of his three adorable children, J'dyl, Jian, and VJ on social media.

The photo and video had the actor's kids showing off their swag in fine clothes while smiling for the camera.

The images have got many of the actor's followers hailing his children with some asking him to get a last baby.

Source: YEN.com.gh