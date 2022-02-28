A young man looking exactly like popular musician Kuami Eugene has popped up on social media

He wears the same looks, such as the dressing and mannerisms with the singer aside their striking resemblance

Kuami Eugene's lookalike got some people to believe that he was the musician himself until he failed to answer some questions

Another young man who bears a striking resemblance to musician Kuami Eugene has popped up and fans are surprised.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man is seen dressed just like Kuami Eugene, wearing the same haircut.

The new Kuami Eugene lookalike also exhibits mannerisms like Kuami Eugene himself, and some people mistook him for the singer.

A collage of Kuami Eugene and the lookalike. Photo credit: @kuamieugene @zionfelixdotcom/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It seems he has deceived the people into thinking that he was Kuami Eugene himself. There were some three people around who tried to question the young man to know if it was really the musician.

However, the ‘new’ Kuami Eugene could not properly answer the questions.

Video triggers massive reaction

The video has triggered some reactions from those who have seen it and the majority of them could only laugh.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kojoslim_016: “We didn’t come here to drive.”

agyiewaa.francisca.16: “We didn't come here to drive amp.”

marthabaejohnson: “He was even singing it wrong which is obi ur matter.”

nts_glow: “Obi your mata.”

great_ability1: “wofa didn't try at all.”

salomey.koi: “Kuami eeeiiii, please come see Yaw baah just remix your vibe " we didn't come here to drive"

kentefrimpong: “New Eugene.”

tommytonash: “Whatt Ta Fvck ,that Guys sounds so funny and annoying.”

naa_shirlyn: “Obi ur matter.”

Other Kuami Eugene lookalikes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a video of a young boy who looks exactly like Kuami Eugene.

He was spotted standing on the shoulders of the streets busily chewing roasted corn like nobody’s business.

From his demeanour, it seems the young man was not aware that he was being recorded as he kept looking away unconcerned.

His looks – including his hairstyle, lips, and facials – resemble those of Kuami Eugene so much that one would need to take a third and fourth look at him to see that he is not really the one.

The video triggered massive reactions on social media as almost everyone thought it was the Rockstar.

There was yet another man who looks like the musician. Kuami Eugene seems to be the celebrity with the most lookalikes.

Source: YEN.com.gh