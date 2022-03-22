Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula, has impressed fans with a new video talking about oral hygiene

She advised her listeners to make it a habit to brush at least two times a day to avoid cavity and other oral health issues

Jidula's accent and her pronunciation of the words have got people admiring and praising her intelligence

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has warmed the hearts of fans with a new video speaking about brushing of teeth.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jidula held a toothbrush in her hand and was giving what looks like a speech.

She said it is better for everyone to brush at least twice a day in order the avoid cavity.

A collage of Jidula. Photo credit: @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Her accent while speaking is just impeccable and the way she pronounced “cavity” has got many people admiring her.

Jidula indicated it should be a habit to visit the dentist to avoid issues with the teeth later in life.

Reactions on Jidula’s video

Many people have been swept off their feet following Jidula’s video. Some are particularly impressed with the way she pronounced “cavity”.

One other person, however, said she does not hear anything because of Jidula’s accent.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

tinadarling19: “Didn’t hr anything.”

emmanueljustinadoboe: “Is the cavity pronunciation for me chai.”

_shareephur: “It's how she pronounced 'CAVITY" for me.”

fredline156: “It’s the “CAVITY” for Me.”

drmrs_kp: “Hahaha. It's the cavidy for me. Go CJ !.”

_shareephur: “And she's wearing rings just like her papa.”

reggieyelsbeadswork: “Is the rings for me We hear you Maa.”

kofiinvisible: “Amazing girl....when ur mom and dad are intellectuals you naturally become great....proud of you girl.”

franklina_agbenyegah: “Grandma I hear you wai plz.”

akuababy5: “It’s ya bby rings fr me C-Mama.”

acoustic_muzik: “Intelligence.”

tillysglamup_millinery: “It's the English for me?.”

fafa.ayitey: “Awwww bless her.”

qhofidbee: “Tnx for ur message...Madam CJ.”

naa_adoleyyy23: “Well noted ma. Thank you C mama.”

poba_cateringservices: “Awwww,too cute..Ill brush C-Mama.”

Source: YEN.com.gh