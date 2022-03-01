Actress Fella Makafui has blown her fans away with her fluent speech delivery at an event in Accra

She spoke so confidently, and comported herself so well that many are very surprised she could do that

Fella Makafui was speaking at the signing of a new artiste on Medikal's Stubborn Academy record label

Fans have reacted to the video with some saying Fella is deep, while others have said Medikal is lucky to have her as wife

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has got fans praising her over her excellent speech delivery at an event in Accra.

She is captured sitting next to her husband Medikal at the event where they were said to be signing on a new artiste onto their Stubborn Academy record label.

Medikal was first to speak about his vision as the president or founder of the label, after which Fella also addressed the small gathering.

A collage of Medikal and Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @fellamakafui @ghkwaku/Instagram

She was so fluent and poised while speaking to the extent that her husband Medikal turned his head to look at her.

Nobody can deny that Medikal was full of pride at that moment when he turned to see how the wife was making her point confidently with gestures.

Fella Makafui revealed in her speech that she has reached a stage in her life that building good relationships is more important to her than making money.

Assuring the gathering that their new signee would be taken good care of, Fella Makafui said she looks forward to a time where she can call anyone with whom she had worked before to ask for help.

After her beautiful speech, Medikal got up to pop champagne to celebrate their new artiste.

Video triggers massive reactions

Fella Makafui’s video has got fans applauding her with some describing her as “very deep”. One person also said that Medikal must be lucky to have Fella as a wife.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

benedictayevugah98: “She's deep tho.”

dainahgulliver: “English mu pro max.”

empress5887: “Y is he looking at her.”

queensandy483: “Medical is lucky tho.”

mn_wears_and_more: “I Love you so much.”

5297.naz: “In the beginning i thought is one of her funny videos before i saw the guy interviewing them.”

Fella Makafui criticized for dress she wore to Shatta Wale's girlfriend's party

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui was in the news recently when she caused a stir with the dress she wore to the birthday party of Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Elfreda.

In a video published by YEN.com.gh, Fella and her husband Medikal were captured having fun and dancing happily at the birthday party.

That was not the first time Fella Makafui has been criticized for her choice of attire. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, her dressing in a photo pulled massive reaction with one lady advising her not to combine Kente and African print.

