A man took to his Twitter account to share the amazing news of buying a new property

The post features a photo of him holding the keys to his new home overlooking the stunning pool area

Many online users were elated for the recent title deed owner and took to the comments section to congratulate him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man is doing big things and peeps are in applause for him. Online user @rtc_studios took to social media to announce the purchase of his new home recently.

A young shared the good news of purchasing a new property recently. Image: @rtc_studios/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He also shared a photo holding the keys to his new property overlooking the pool area. He proudly captioned the post:

“Boys with title deeds...”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

His online followers were elated upon learning about the great milestone. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@LekauSehoana wrote:

“Congratulations my brother, if there's someone that I know works very hard and is passionate, it's you... Congratulations king.”

@amyzamaa commented:

“Congrats Austin, you honestly work so hard and deserve it.”

@KhumiHamese said:

“So proud of you. Well done!!”

@MrAllSauce reacted:

“Congratulations!!! King!! Wow.”

@moshibudi_ remarked:

"Congratulations Mr! Well deserved!"

Man says goodbye to old whip, welcomes new home and car on the same day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that to witness another’s person’s growth and achievements is not only beautiful but also delightfully inspiring. A South African man, Qinisani Qwabe, took to social media to share his recent life-changing milestone of buying a new car and home, leaving peeps overjoyed for him.

Qinisani shared the amazing news on his Facebook profile, saying that the new chapter gave him mixed emotions.

“Today I share great sadness of having to let go of my beautiful baby (bakkie), uMzukulu. I love her with all that is in me and I have no doubt that I will miss her (already do). However, as hard as the process of letting go was - it was time to release her. Like Nanny McPhee, she was there to serve a particular purpose,” he said.

He went on to express his gratitude for the two new blessings bestowed upon him.

Source: YEN.com.gh