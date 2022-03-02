Shatta Wale Allegedly Reacts To News Of Mother's Eviction From Apartment

Shatta Wale has allegedly reacted to news of his mother's eviction from her East Legon apartment over unpaid rent

The musician is alleged to have said to have left everything to God and it is reported that he indicated that he had done enough for the mother

The news went viral on social media last week after it came to light that Shatta Wale's mother had been evicted from her home by her landlady

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has allegedly reacted to the news that his mother Madam Elsie Avemegah was now homeless.

In a news report sighted by YEN.com.gh on ghanacelebrities.com with a source linked to blogger Aba The Great, Shatta Wale is said to have spoken on the matter.

According to the gossip page, Shatta Wale indicated that he had left the matter to God and chose not to address the issue.

Aba The Great went on to allege that the implication Shatta Was trying to create was that he had supported his mother enough and was not ready to do so anymore.

Shatta Wale's mum evicted

Reports that came in last week suggested that the mother of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah, had been evicted from her East Legon residence by her landlady.

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh on hotfmghana.com stated that the dancehall star's mother was evicted from her apartment over unpaid rent.

Shatta Wale relocated his mother to the East Legon residence in the guise that he bought the house for her.

After staying in the house for more than four years, the landlady started pestering Shatta Wale's mother famed as Shatta Mama over her unpaid rent.

Since the landlady needed the house to rent to another person, Shatta Mama was evicted two weeks ago and is currently homeless.

