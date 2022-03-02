Abena McKenzie: Kumawood Actress Stuns Fans as She Shows off too Much Beauty

Kumawood actress, Abena McKenzie, is causing confusion on social media with her latest stunning photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actress has released a new photo and it is currently trending on Instagram.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena is captured with her iconic short hair,

She was wearing a red top with black trousers as she posed for the camera.

From the photo, she was also captured wearing a nice sunglasses.

Source: YEN.com.gh