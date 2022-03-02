Musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal have been spotted at an airport in one part of the United States of America

The duo are currently in USA to start preparations for their music tour in the country

Shatta Wale and Medikal have been working closely together ever since they were both put in prison custody following separate charges brought against them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian musicians, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale and Samuel Adu Frimpong known widely as Medikal are currently in the United States of America.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the two popular Ghanaian musicians were spotted on a plane flying to the United States of America.

Another excerpt of the video saw the duo at an airport in USA as they were warmly welcomed by some Ghanaians living in the United States.

Photos of Shatta Wale and Medikal. Source: Instagram/ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Both Shatta Wale and Medikal were seen wearing black winter clothes as they interacted with the people who came to meet them at the airport.

The duo was ushered into some waiting vehicles as they walked and chatted with the team in America.

Medikal and Shatta Wale are in America for their much-anticipated tour of the North American country.

The video which is fast going viral was posted by Ghanaian blogger GHkwaku with the caption:

"Medikal and Shatta Wale arrive in USA for their Deeper than Blood tour USA #DTBusaTour"

Fans of Medikal and Shatta Wale react to the video

Many followers of the popular musicians took to the comment section to react to the post made on the blogger's page.

kwesiokawa quizzed:

"Akoraaaaaaa nieeee what songs are they going to play there is it the same old as always the same selections on the pendrive"

bra_osei299 came in with the moment:

"Upon all shatta no fine at all ooo ei"

mr_elijahking also wrote:

"Well the weather is good in Columbus today"

khalifymapant also noted:

"Real street guy 1 Don"

dianasmith9703 turned the matter on its head:

"Shatta go provide house for your mother"

Actress Maame Serwaa Dazzles In New Video; Many Fans And Followers

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a video dancing to one of the latest songs in Ghana at the moment.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat song which was playing in the background.

The actress was wearing gym clothes made up of a pink 'show your stomach' tank top over a pair of grey bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with some pink sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh