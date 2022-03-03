Salma Mumin has dazzled social media with some stunning photos of herself while on vacation abroad

The actress is currently having the time of her life as she has been seen having all the fun in Spain

Salma Mumin is noted for flaunting her wealth as well as her mesmerizing beauty for all to see on social media

Beautiful Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Salma Mumin, has wowed many fans and followers online with her vacation activities.

The actress who is all the way in Spain, has been spotted in a number of photos having a thrilling time in the foreign country.

Salma Mumin was seen enjoying Spain's nightlife as she went out with some friends to a restaurant.

Photos of Salma Mumin. Source: Instagram/@salmamumin

Source: Instagram

After enjoying a heavy continental meal and some dessert, Salma Mumin went outside to take some photos of herself.

She was seen posing in front of a high-rise building as she 'changed' her style several times for her image to be captured.

Salma was seen wearing a beautiful dress that fit her so perfectly as she beamed with her infectious pretty smile.

After posting the photos, Salma Mumin captioned them:

"MAIN CHARACTER!"

Fans and celeb friends of Salma Mumin react to the photos

Many followers of the actress as well as celebs took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

owusufrederick7 came in with the comment:

"You been so beautiful seen I see you"

awuraabeneadepa also wrote:

"A baby girl"

ummi.abdul.1650 had this to say:

"I like your energy"

owusu_godwin_ dropped:

"This is a place , I'm dreaming to come"

delay.ba wrote:

"Pretty Salma"

