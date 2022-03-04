Controversial actress, Afia Schwar, and her daughter, Adiepena, have stunned Ghanaians with a video of Pena doing the beautiful ballet dance moves.

She is seen standing in the middle of the compound of her mother’s house and flexibly moving her body, legs, and hands as required in the dance.

Voices are heard in the background urging Pena on and this motivated her even more to continue with the dance.

Fans hail Afia Schwar’s daughter

The video has impressed many people and they can’t stop admiring the young girl’s dance moves.

Some commented that her dance was actually a way of telling that she attends a good school without saying it.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nhyiramoran: “What a Talented.”

sellygalley: “Growing so beautifully.”

poshdearblessing: “What a wow.”

cromwell_emmanuella: “Our Mona Lisa pls don’t hurt your self for us oo.”

litmoments_photography: “Enoe be small Dance.”

nymelodyofficial: “Adorable!!!”

fatishaibuali: “Breath of fresh air.”

garden8390: “Show that u go to good school without telling us wow.”

flogzy: “Beautiful this made me smile.”

gazaupyahoocoukgazaupyahoocouk: “Well done girl.”

