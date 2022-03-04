Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has travelled to Nigeria to shoot a movie and she was given a heartwarming welcome

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Jackie was given all the attention right from when her plane was in the sky

She is the main character in the new movie Symphony, which many are looking forward to watch soon

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has stunned her fans once again with a new video from her trip to Nigeria.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Jackie, she was giving a rousing welcome by her team right from the sky to the hotel where she was lodging.

YEN.com.gh’s attention was drawn to the fact that a video of the plane she flew with was shot before landing, detailing how special Jackie is to the team.

She is then transported in a luxurious car with the interior looking like a home to the hotel.

She has travelled to Nigeria to shoot a new movie Symphony, in which she acted as Mrs. Daniel.

Jackie says the movie about the struggles of the African Youth, Love, trials, and the weakness of society, and so is so excited about being part of the cast.

Fans react to Jackie’s video

The video has triggered some reactions from fans, and just like Jackie herself, they also cannot wait to see the movie.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

orakanvy: “Mamaaaaaaaa such an honor working with you. Can’t wait to share this with the world.”

symphony.movie: “You’re the best.”

white__prince_: “Can't wait for this #movie.”

white__prince_: “Favorites Actress.. And u Look exactly like my Bbe.”

janet_agyare: “U too much.”

mills.efya: “my love for you God bless your hustle dear.”

strangermande: “Very nice.”

unruly4609: “The most respectful female actress in Ghana wow this so lovely long life legend.”

officialemma39: “Beautiful queen.”

ephyaphrimps: “The ever beautiful woman.”

tubexmaxton: “Nice... “

mrsunmonu1: “Niceee.”

herexcellency12: “My dream is to see you in a movie in California/ Hollywood God bless.”

Funny Face kisses Jackie Appiah

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah was in the news recently when a video of comic Ghanaian actor, Funny Face kissing her resurfaced online.

It was a movie scene where the two acted out as lovers or something of that sort.

Fans could not just keep calm that Funny Face kissed Jackie Appiah.

Jackie Appiah buys mansion at Trassacco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah has bought a mansion at the plush Trassaco Estate in Accra.

Her son, Damien Agyeman, released photos from Jackie's mansion showing its class and elegance.

