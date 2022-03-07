Kwabena Kwabena has stunned social media users with beautiful photos of her pretty daughter

The singer's daughter celebrated her birthday on March 6, 2022, and her dad has released her photos

Many social media users have taken Instagram to join Kwabena Kwabena to celebrate her daughter

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, is a happy father as he is celebrating the birthday of his all-grown daughter.

The Asor crooner's daughter turned 14 years old on Ghana's Independence Day on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

And the award-winning singer can't hold back his joy as a father - he has released photos of his look-alike daughter.

Kwabena Kwabena celebrates birthday of his teen daughter on Independence Day (Photo credit: Instagram/Kwabena Kwabena)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena Kwabena's daughter was seen holding a birthday balloon.

She put up a lovely smile as she posed for the camera looking very beautiful.

Kwabena Kwabena's caption read, "My Angel turns 14 today . Oh God I am grateful."

Fans reaction:

Many followers of Kwabena Kwabena have joined him to celebrate his daughter.

kweenmoda_1:

"Happy blessed birthday pretty Esaba."

brapaasare12:

"Happy birthday princess"

ricewata54:

"More life queen"

vibeswithadwoa:

"Happy birthday ❤️ may God bless her with everything she needs in life, along with many more years of long life and happiness"

________nancyyyyyy:

"Happy birthday Asaba"

Source: YEN.com.gh