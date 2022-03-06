Fafa Kayi: Sefa Kayi's Daughter Drops Gorgeous Beachside Photos

Fafa Kayi has taken over the internet with some sumptuous photos flaunting her stunning beauty

In the photos, Fafa was seen feeling herself at one of the beaches in the country and her fans admired her

Fafa is the first daughter of Peace FM morning show host Kwame Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fafa Kayi, the beautiful daughter of veteran broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has stunned fans with her fun-time photos.

Fafa has released new photos feeling herself in public and can't stop smiling.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Fafa is captured at the beach in one of the cities in Ghana.

Fafa Kayi: Sefa Kayo's daughter drops gorgeous beachside photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Fafa Kayi)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she was wearing a straight black outfit holding a red disposable cup.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She was also seen complimenting her beauty with sunglasses as she posed for the camera.

She wrote, "Peace of Mind."

Fans reaction

Social media users have reacted to the beautiful photos of Kwame Sefa Kayi's daughter.

kasagrandee:

"Ei Fafa .. look for your brother small"

officialmrnasty:

"The girl is just tooooooooooo good"

nharnarhadjoamegabyte:

"Enjoy"

_s.akowuah:

"Soft life"

Nana Ama McBrown gets fans excited with her sizzling video and makeup-free photo

Television star/actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has flaunted her beauty as she shared a sizzling video and makeup-free photo on Instagram.

Maxin's mother left fans in awe as she flexed her natural face sporting a red dress merged with African print. Her blond hair blended perfectly with her complexion.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the United Showbiz presenter shared two visuals of herself marketing a makeup brand.

The 44-year-old media personality appeared in the photo without makeup. She flexed her flawless face beat in the video.

Nana Ama McBrown has turned up the heat with the exciting photo and video on social media.

Davido 02 Concert: Stonebwoy thrills crowd with energetic performance on his birthday

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy gave a good account of himself as he performed at Davido's concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, joined the Nigerian superstar on stage to entertain the packed-to-capacity crowd. They performed Stonebwoy's Activate.

Source: YEN.com.gh