Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has dished out a piece of advice to her followers on Instagram

She said they should not give their hearts to foolish people otherwise the consequences they would suffer will be more

The actress was in a skimpy attire in the video and this has got some fans admiring her beautiful appearance

Popular Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has advised her followers never to give their heart to a fool.

She said whoever goes ahead to date a foolish person would suffer in the end.

This is contained in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tracey Boakye’s Instagram’s handle.

A collage of Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye/Instagram

She is dressed in an attractive pair of short over a simple cover over her upper body part.

Fans react to Tracey Boakye’s video

Many people have commented on Tracey Boakye’s video. While some agreed with her, others could not take their eyes off her appearance.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

pearlsleysroyalsgh: “Aw soo beautiful.”

mzz_adelina: “U look good in ur shorts.”

jameslovechicken: “See fine body shape....... Eeeeiiii Tracey d3 Asem b3ba.”

amgazongoleypaahpaah: “Sexy.”

akosuafinefine: “Hot sauce.”

effiakuma_prince: “Full package.”

glory_clothing_official: “African beauty.”

stephenkwarteng100: “Damn body no.”

lawrenciatanoah: “My beautiful landlady you are very right o.”

christyoduro4: “his only chic ampa, no size.”

bonsum021: “Kaish”

mkay_one: “It's the beauty for me.”

rychdeegh: “Sexy Kweku ni Akua maame papabi.”

His Only Chick fountain

Earlier, Tracey Boakye was in the news for unveiling a large customised fountain in her mansion. The fountain has Tracey’s Boakye’s popular nickname ‘His Only Chick’ boldly embossed on it.

That was the first time Tracey Boakye has flaunted the fountain that is built close to the swimming pool in her mansion.

She shared the video which also has her two children swimming in the pool to her Instagram page with the caption “My Sunday afternoon with my babies at home”.

The video has been admired by many and they have heaped praises on the actress. To some, Tracey Boakye is blessed to have such a mansion with beautiful pool and fountain.

Source: YEN.com.gh